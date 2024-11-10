Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.2% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 32,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.4% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $551.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $437.26 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $583.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $620.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $1,120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,134,197.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $1,120,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,134,197.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total value of $5,542,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,175,513.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,150 shares of company stock worth $15,676,125. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.