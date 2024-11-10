Lee R. Gibson Sells 3,300 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $121,242.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,173.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Southside Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.55. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.25 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 18.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 266,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 238,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 116,473 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 168,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

