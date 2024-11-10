Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,610,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,915,000 after acquiring an additional 325,672 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 59,145 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,110. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $89.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $86.21 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

View Our Latest Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.