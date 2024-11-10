Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,891 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 477,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 28.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 705,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 154,822 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $225,777,000 after buying an additional 7,494,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.65%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

