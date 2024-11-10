Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $364.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.11. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $265.40 and a 52-week high of $365.08.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

