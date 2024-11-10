Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 67 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,628,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,648,000 after purchasing an additional 704,460 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 114.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 980,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,092,000 after acquiring an additional 523,038 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 247.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,634,000 after acquiring an additional 106,002 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $41,142,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 682.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,393,000 after purchasing an additional 65,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $619.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $549.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.56. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.73 and a 1 year high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.85.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

