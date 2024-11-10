Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 44,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $41.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.