Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 782 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.63.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,435.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,119. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $589.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $507.79 and its 200 day moving average is $482.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.66 and a 12-month high of $598.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

