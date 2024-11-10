Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.010-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.0 million-$33.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.6 million.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of Lantronix stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $2.82. 2,109,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,094. The firm has a market cap of $107.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 2.14. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lantronix will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LTRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Insider Transactions at Lantronix

In related news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 31,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $136,641.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,293,503 shares in the company, valued at $22,867,932.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,065 shares of company stock valued at $356,232. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

