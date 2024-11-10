Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 68.7% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 35,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 38.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 120,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,530,000 after acquiring an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.52. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

