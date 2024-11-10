L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSTR. Singular Research raised shares of L.B. Foster to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
L.B. Foster Price Performance
Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 760.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.
About L.B. Foster
L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.
