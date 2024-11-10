Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. Koppers also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.450 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOP has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Koppers alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KOP

Koppers Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of KOP opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.53. Koppers has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $554.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.80 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Koppers’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

Insider Activity at Koppers

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $208,063.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,516. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Koppers

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.