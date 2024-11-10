Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.250-4.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Koppers also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS.

Shares of KOP opened at $37.22 on Friday. Koppers has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a market cap of $763.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.80 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KOP. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, November 4th. Singular Research raised Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $208,063.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,516. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

