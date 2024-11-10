Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) VP Sells $73,208.52 in Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 3,762 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $73,208.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,312.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.42. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Knowles had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on KN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Knowles to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 114.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the second quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Knowles by 37.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

