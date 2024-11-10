Klingman & Associates LLC Takes $238,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBJP. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $57.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

