Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 10,421 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $179.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.40 and a 52 week high of $193.31.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $109,420.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,017 shares in the company, valued at $5,136,807.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $109,420.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,136,807.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $1,862,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 319,966 shares in the company, valued at $56,765,168.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,552 shares of company stock worth $40,287,253. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.56.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

