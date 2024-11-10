Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66. Klaviyo has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $235.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Klaviyo’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Klaviyo will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $41,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $41,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $673,659.66. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 192,488 shares in the company, valued at $7,158,628.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 789,711 shares of company stock worth $25,143,646. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Klaviyo by 82.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 54,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Klaviyo by 1,234.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 175,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the first quarter worth about $1,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

About Klaviyo

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.