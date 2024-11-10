Kier Group (OTCMKTS:KIERF) Shares Down 15.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Kier Group plc (OTCMKTS:KIERF – Get Free Report) dropped 15.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Kier Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.

Kier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, and tunnels; and buildings for public and private sectors, including schools, hospitals, leisure centres, and prisons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.