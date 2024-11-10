Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. reduced its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,075,000 after buying an additional 7,825,418 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,373,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,901,000 after buying an additional 1,878,597 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $37,643,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 186.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,486,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,635,000 after buying an additional 966,924 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.1 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,852,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,282,179. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.