Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Releases Earnings Results

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$107.88 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 6.72%.
Kelt Exploration Price Performance
KEL stock opened at C$6.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.17. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$5.01 and a 12-month high of C$7.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.93.
Insider Transactions at Kelt Exploration
In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00. Corporate insiders own 15.87% of the company’s stock.
About Kelt Exploration
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
