Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Releases Earnings Results

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$107.88 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 6.72%.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

KEL stock opened at C$6.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.17. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$5.01 and a 12-month high of C$7.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Transactions at Kelt Exploration

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00. Corporate insiders own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.97.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

