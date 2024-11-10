Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.64 Million

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $3,286.59 or 0.04126714 BTC on popular exchanges. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market capitalization of $518.64 million and $2.64 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded up 32% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH launched on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 226,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 226,004.75560158. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 3,240.99567757 USD and is up 3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,624,466.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

