Kampmann Melissa S. Sells 205 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kampmann Melissa S. cut its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises approximately 2.6% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,394 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 17,345.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,068,000 after purchasing an additional 925,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,029,244,000 after purchasing an additional 324,540 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Workday by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 518,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,804,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Workday by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after buying an additional 301,463 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $256.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total value of $442,101.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,806.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total value of $738,934.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,795 shares in the company, valued at $20,228,745.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $442,101.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,806.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.04.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

