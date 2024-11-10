Kampmann Melissa S. Acquires 465 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Kampmann Melissa S. lifted its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RB Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,992,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,497 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RB Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,564,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,590,000 after purchasing an additional 114,225 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in RB Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,311,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,865,000 after buying an additional 109,056 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in RB Global by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,143,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,881,000 after buying an additional 168,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in RB Global by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,029,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,543,000 after buying an additional 120,469 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $230,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,162.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $241,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,638.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $230,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,162.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,601 shares of company stock worth $3,720,043. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RB Global in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

RB Global Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $91.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.92. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

