Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,618 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Juniper Networks worth $15,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 14,314.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,832,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,157,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,125,000 after purchasing an additional 114,795 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,374,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $86,562,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $86,494,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 14.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,911,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,716,000 after acquiring an additional 240,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.91. 3,812,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,955. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

