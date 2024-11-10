JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE) Trading Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.43 and last traded at $50.30. Approximately 11,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 19,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a market cap of $390.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Realty Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,287,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 1,415.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 91,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 85,401 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 62,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,272 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

