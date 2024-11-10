JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF worth $50,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $324,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 82.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,749,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,996,000 after buying an additional 15,704,869 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,605,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $961,000.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JGLO stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $63.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

