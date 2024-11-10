JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target to $20.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.50 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STWD has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $22.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth $41,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

