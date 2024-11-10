JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Trading Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.07 and last traded at $45.96. 68,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 236,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12.

