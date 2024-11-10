JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,404 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $27,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 2,600.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 186,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 179,644 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:BBIN opened at $59.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

