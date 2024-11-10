Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.04 and last traded at C$2.10, with a volume of 68454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Journey Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JOY

Journey Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$127.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.41.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$50.53 million during the quarter. Journey Energy had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.2601215 EPS for the current year.

About Journey Energy

(Get Free Report)

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.