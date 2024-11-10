Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Joint Price Performance
Shares of JYNT opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $174.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.57. Joint has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96.
Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $30.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. Joint had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Joint
Joint Company Profile
The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Joint
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.