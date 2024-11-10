Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Joint Price Performance

Shares of JYNT opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $174.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.57. Joint has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $30.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. Joint had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Joint

Joint Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Joint by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Joint by 0.9% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 115,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Joint by 15.8% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Joint by 8.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Joint by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 132,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

