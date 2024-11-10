John Mazarakis Acquires 2,779 Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Stock

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) insider John Mazarakis purchased 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $43,963.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 372,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,896,256.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.3 %
REFI opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $310.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $17.65.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 94.95%.
About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.
