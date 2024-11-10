John Mazarakis Acquires 2,779 Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Stock

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) insider John Mazarakis purchased 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $43,963.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 372,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,896,256.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.3 %

REFI opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $310.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $17.65.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,412,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,224,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 83.4% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 133,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 60,682 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 315.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 52,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 42,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

