JMP Securities Cuts Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Price Target to $6.00

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Full House Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Full House Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

NASDAQ FLL traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 207,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,873. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $178.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

In other news, Director Eric J. Green purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,523 shares in the company, valued at $917,608.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Full House Resorts news, Director Eric J. Green acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,608.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 24,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $123,540.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,954.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,041 shares of company stock worth $924,473 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Full House Resorts by 14.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

