Jeremy Skule Sells 12,000 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total transaction of $935,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,073.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $78.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average of $66.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

