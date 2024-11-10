Jeremy Skule Sells 12,000 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total transaction of $935,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,073.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NDAQ opened at $78.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average of $66.75.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
