Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on November 29th

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Jerash Holdings (US) has a payout ratio of 117.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Jerash Holdings (US) Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ JRSH opened at $3.02 on Friday. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US) ( NASDAQ:JRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.20). Jerash Holdings (US) had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $40.94 million during the quarter.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

