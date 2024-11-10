Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 312,586 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,861,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 312,586 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 3.2% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Texas Instruments worth $384,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 234,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after acquiring an additional 65,512 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 454.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,741 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 106.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 335.5% in the third quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.29. 5,020,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,593,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $143.08 and a 1 year high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.