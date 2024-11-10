Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $155.34 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,287,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,541 shares during the period. Ball makes up approximately 1.3% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Ball worth $155,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BALL. River Global Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Ball by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 5.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 6.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its position in Ball by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,796. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.85.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Ball’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Baird R W raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

