Jensen Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,810 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Toro by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 325,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 27.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 141,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 20.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 138,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 19.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

Toro Stock Down 1.9 %

TTC traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $84.81. The company had a trading volume of 506,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.27. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $77.15 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Toro’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

