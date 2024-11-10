Jeffrey Fisher Sells 5,478 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 5,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $497,566.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,106.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
PriceSmart Stock Up 0.2 %
PriceSmart stock opened at $90.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.85. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $94.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com cut PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.
