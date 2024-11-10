Jeffrey Fisher Sells 5,478 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 5,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $497,566.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,106.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PriceSmart Stock Up 0.2 %

PriceSmart stock opened at $90.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.85. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $94.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in PriceSmart by 431.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 26,544 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 313.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 4.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PriceSmart

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.