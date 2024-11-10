James P. Todd Sells 1,000 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,778.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Landstar System stock opened at $191.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.30 and a 200-day moving average of $182.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.81. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.39 and a 1-year high of $201.40.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,812,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Landstar System by 415.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Landstar System by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LSTR. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.25.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

