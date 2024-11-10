IXICO (LON:IXI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.12 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 8.63 ($0.11), with a volume of 520,125 shares changing hands.

IXICO Stock Down 9.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of £4.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.63, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.11.

Get IXICO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IXICO

In other IXICO news, insider Mark Warne bought 26,370 shares of IXICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £2,373.30 ($3,089.43). Company insiders own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

IXICO Company Profile

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company’s technologies comprise Assessa, an online digital platform for clinics; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, quality control, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IXICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IXICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.