Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.99 and traded as high as C$15.41. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at C$15.28, with a volume of 3,105 shares.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.99.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Santa Cruz Copper Project located in Arizona. Ivanhoe Electric Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

