iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,972,000 after acquiring an additional 709,113 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015,007 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,363,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,575,000 after acquiring an additional 467,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,811,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,653. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.27 and a 200-day moving average of $91.62. The stock has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.67 and a twelve month high of $101.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

