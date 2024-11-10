iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $5,049,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $295,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.71. The stock had a trading volume of 315,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,695. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.46 and a 52-week high of $310.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.63 and its 200 day moving average is $272.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

