iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Lifted by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,328.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 605,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,269,000 after purchasing an additional 602,911 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4,016.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,373,000 after acquiring an additional 348,824 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,508,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,581,000 after acquiring an additional 181,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,815,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $329.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.24. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $237.52 and a 52 week high of $329.77. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.