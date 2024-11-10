iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,026,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,788. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.13 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

