iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3,584.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 92,716 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 4,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EWJ opened at $69.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.06. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $59.83 and a 52-week high of $73.24.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

