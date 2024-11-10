iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Stake Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,337 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 2.04% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $21,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $831,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1,733.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,249,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 218,014 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.13. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $979.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

