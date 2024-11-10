iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Raised by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 10,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 92,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 139,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,540,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017,767. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average of $80.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

