iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDC) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDC – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.04 and last traded at $31.07. Approximately 7,613 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 5,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.66.
About iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF
The iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF USD (ITDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.
